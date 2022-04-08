JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on Danone in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($64.29) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.63 ($63.32).

BN opened at €51.60 ($56.70) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.24. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

