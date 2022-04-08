JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€780.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($857.14) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($824.18) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($747.25) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €807.00 ($886.81) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €780.82 ($858.04).

MC stock opened at €624.00 ($685.71) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($286.32). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €653.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €675.36.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

