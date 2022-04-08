JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €84.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.54 ($101.69).

KGX stock opened at €54.76 ($60.18) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($89.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.24.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

