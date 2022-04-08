JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$77.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.05.

Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$64.11. 382,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,058. The company has a market cap of C$42.90 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.36.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.4800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

