JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$77.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.05.
Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$64.11. 382,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,058. The company has a market cap of C$42.90 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.36.
About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
