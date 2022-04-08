JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target to GBX 255

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.
Ninety One Group stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.30) on Friday. Ninety One Group has a 52 week low of GBX 215 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.01.
