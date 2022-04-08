JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target to GBX 255

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Ninety One Group stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.30) on Friday. Ninety One Group has a 52 week low of GBX 215 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.01.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

