JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $205.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.56.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.22 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.64 and its 200 day moving average is $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

