JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GRI. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.74) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.11) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.69).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 304.40 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 18.70. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 302.06.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80), for a total value of £717,758.70 ($941,322.89).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

