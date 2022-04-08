JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (LON:JPE) Shares Down 1%

JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (LON:JPE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,010.30 ($13.25) and last traded at GBX 1,025 ($13.44). Approximately 4,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,035 ($13.57).
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,002.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool)’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.
JPMorgan Elect plc Â- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.
