Judith M. Obrien Sells 2,839 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ciena by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

