Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.60

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF)
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.