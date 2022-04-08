Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,880 ($24.66) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,334.03 ($17.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,174 ($15.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.54). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,684.26.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

