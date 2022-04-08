Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 5,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,036,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.32.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $63,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

