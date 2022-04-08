Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Trading Down 8.5%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 58,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 19,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaspien from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Kaspien worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

