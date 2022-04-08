KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBH. Raymond James raised their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE:KBH opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.71.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,161,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.