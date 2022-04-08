KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Shares Down 15.4%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 22,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 150,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.30, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About KDA Group (CVE:KDA)
