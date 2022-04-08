KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01), with a volume of 88,083,614 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The firm has a market cap of £28.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.93.

In other KEFI Gold and Copper news, insider John Edward Leach acquired 12,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($163,934.43).

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

