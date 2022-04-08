Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

KFFB opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

