Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €136.00 ($149.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kerry Group from €125.00 ($137.36) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

KRYAY traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,827. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $153.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

