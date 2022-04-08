KeyCorp Boosts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $90.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on D. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.78.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 369,814 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after buying an additional 72,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.