KeyCorp Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $190.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.22.

Okta stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.04. Okta has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.89.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,672 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

