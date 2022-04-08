KeyCorp Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $70.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Shares of CLR opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,982,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

