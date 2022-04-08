KeyCorp Weighs in on Livent Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LTHM. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Livent stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

