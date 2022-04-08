Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 34,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,040,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KZR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 25.77, a current ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $941.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $35,204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,388,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 734,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 4,967.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 633,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

