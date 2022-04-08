Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,846,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 264,509 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

