Kineko (KKO) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Kineko (KKO) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Kineko has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $20,172.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kineko has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.96 or 0.07572808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,835.20 or 1.00212098 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

