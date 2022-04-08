KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $864.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $864.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $845.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $886.49 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $493.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.