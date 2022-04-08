KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.65.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

