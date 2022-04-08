Klaas van der Leest Purchases 25,000 Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) insider Klaas van der Leest bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($16,065.57).

LON IGP opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £29.38 million and a PE ratio of 18.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.55. Intercede Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

