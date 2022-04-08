Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €17.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.20 ($18.90) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.24) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.60 ($17.14) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.03) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klöckner & Co SE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.58 ($14.92).

ETR:KCO traded up €0.25 ($0.27) on Friday, hitting €11.20 ($12.31). The company had a trading volume of 1,168,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.93. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €9.06 ($9.96) and a 52 week high of €13.50 ($14.84).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

