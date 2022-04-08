Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.06.
KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:KNX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 30,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.
About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
