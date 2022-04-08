Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.06.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $99,312,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after buying an additional 1,104,598 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,226,000 after buying an additional 950,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 30,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.