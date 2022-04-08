Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $24.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Knowles news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 792,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,823. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Knowles has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

