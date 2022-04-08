Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kojamo Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.