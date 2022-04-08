Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE KTB opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after buying an additional 306,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

