Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.86. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 92,024 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 167,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,108,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,474 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 3.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.