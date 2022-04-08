KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.53

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.53 and traded as high as C$10.82. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.78, with a volume of 13,477 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$106.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.54.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$424.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$385.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4804267 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

