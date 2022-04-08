Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €101.38 ($111.40).

KRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($132.97) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($143.96) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR:KRN traded up €0.90 ($0.99) during trading on Friday, reaching €72.25 ($79.40). The stock had a trading volume of 30,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a one year low of €67.50 ($74.18) and a one year high of €99.60 ($109.45). The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.54.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.