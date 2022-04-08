Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $58.69 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $569.88 million, a P/E ratio of -99.47 and a beta of 2.17.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

