Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $58.69 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $569.88 million, a P/E ratio of -99.47 and a beta of 2.17.
KRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)
Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.