Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of KRUS opened at $58.69 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.88 million, a P/E ratio of -99.47 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.