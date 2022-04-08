Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KRUS opened at $58.69 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.88 million, a P/E ratio of -99.47 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

