KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Tops $2,676.33

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $2,676.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006929 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00262427 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00280411 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.