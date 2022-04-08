Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

LIF stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.34. 56,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,254. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$33.33 and a 52-week high of C$51.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.21.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.3931795 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

