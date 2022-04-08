Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of LW stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.
Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamb Weston (LW)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.