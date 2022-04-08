Lamden Trading Down 4% This Week (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $145,868.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars.

