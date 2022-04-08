Lance Torgerson Sells 958,475 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,805,306.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,363 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $165,004.83.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,629 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $169,821.54.

On Monday, February 7th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $171,333.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,622 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $169,665.72.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $171,504.56.

On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $149,087.68.

On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $137,199.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $116,437.50.

NYSE CVEO opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 137.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Civeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.