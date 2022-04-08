Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $316.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. Landec has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landec will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Landec by 16.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Landec by 16.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

