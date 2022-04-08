Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

