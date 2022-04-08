Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Position Raised by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 280.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,529 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Landstar System worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Landstar System by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.27.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.50. 1,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.34. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

