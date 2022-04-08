Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC) Shares Down 1.8%

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.82. 1,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.