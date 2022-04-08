Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

SWIM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWIM stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.04. 6,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,944. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

