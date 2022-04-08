Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWIM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
