Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWIM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

