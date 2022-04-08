Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIM. Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 323,851 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 70,889 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

